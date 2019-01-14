Delilah Belle Hamlin Shows Her Underboob In Tiny Black Bikini On Beach Trip – See Sexy Pic

Delilah Belle Hamlin just wore her tiniest bikini yet! The daughter to Lisa Rinna donned a show-stopping swimsuit while on a Mexico getaway, & we’ve got the photos here.

Once again, Delilah Belle Hamlin, 20, is proving to be a TOTAL beach babe! The daughter to Lisa Rinna, 55, enjoyed another sunshine-filled day on her Mexico vacation, and she kept her parade of sexy bikinis going. Her latest, a black two-piece, featured a super high hemline which showed off a generous amount of underboob. The revealing swimsuit also showed off her washboard abs, and while the model always looks flawless in a bikini, this look just might take the cake! The star was also accompanied by her friend, YouTuber Suede Brooks, and it seems like Mexico is definitely treating these ladies right!

Black is Delilah’s color, and we previously reported on Jan. 12, how stunning she looked in another dark-colored swimsuit. The model enjoyed the crystal blue waves in a sexy thong style bikini, and again, showed off her fit bod. The model is currently on break from college, seeing as classes don’t begin until next month, and appears to be living her best life before getting back to the books!

This isn’t the first time Delilah has flaunted some underboob. The IMG model hit the runway this past June, and gave an underboob display in a tight, gray tank bikini. In a skimpy two-piece suit, Delilah rocked a pair of clear, “science class” glasses and black boots, with calf-high white socks. It was thanks to a cut out in the suit that the model showed some serious skin, and the keyhole left little to the imagination! Per usual, Delilah was the picture of confidence, and strut her stuff for the world to see without hesitation.

As the two ladies continue to enjoy their fun in the sun, we’ll keep you posted on Delilah’s future bikini choices to come. The model is building quite the portfolio of sexy suits, and we can’t wait to see what she rocks next!