Delilah Belle Hamlin’s Excited About Her Modeling & Acting Career: She Wants To ‘Make It Huge’

Delilah Belle Hamlin has been making some impressive waves in the entertainment industry for her beauty and her talent lately, and although she’s still young, she’s already ready to make a big impact.

Delilah Belle Hamlin, 20, is making her way into a successful career of acting and modeling and she’s thrilled about the exposure she’s been getting lately. As the gorgeous daughter of actress Lisa Rinna, 55, and actor Harry Hamlin, 67, it may seem like she has some big shoes to fill but she’s open to working hard to get what she wants.

“Delilah is excited about her career and has big aspirations to make it huge in Hollywood,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She feels like she is very lucky to have such successful parents but even with them in her corner, she feels nothing has been easy or handed to her so far. She is open to acting, modeling and anything else she feels passionate about. She really wants to work on projects that speak to her heart and that she believes in.”

Although Delilah’s parents have been successful over the years, she wants to be able to do her own thing and make her own decisions even if they differ from theirs. “She feels very grateful to have two solid parents who have been able to help shape her early career and guide her early into some good decisions,” the source continued. “She has been able to avoid making silly mistakes thanks to her mom’s experience and Delilah is excited about what her future holds… but she does not want to follow in her famous parents’ footsteps. She is eager to break out and do things fresh and differently than her mom or dad.”

Delilah made headlines when she got a major modeling contract with IMG models in 2017 and since then, she’s been getting a lot of attention for her eye-catching photos on Instagram. Whether she’s flaunting a bikini or showing off glamorous makeup while wearing a sexy outfit, her confidence always shows through, proving she’s ready to take on anything her career brings her!