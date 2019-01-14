Why Danny Amendola ‘Can’t Quit’ Olivia Culpo — Their Chemistry Is Undeniable

Danny Amendola feels lucky to be back in Olivia Culpo’s life amid their reunion! A source close to Danny told HL EXCLUSIVELY that he believes they’re ‘destined’ for each other!

Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo not reunited on New Year’s Eve, they also got sushi together with some friends on Jan. 12. And when it comes to their reconciliation, a source close to Danny told us he feels fortunate to be back in her good graces. “Danny can’t quit Olivia, he thinks she is too hot and feels that their chemistry is undeniable,” our source told us. “Despite some mistakes he has made in their relationship, Danny feels lucky that Olivia has forgiven him and he believes they are destined to be together.”

At this point, Danny is just focused on spending as much time with her as he can with no expectations. “He is not looking for a commitment from her or anything like that, but he knows she likes spending time with him too so he is just trying to take it one step at a time,” our source went on to add. “He finds her incredibly gorgeous and feels grateful whenever she agrees to see him again.”

We reported earlier about how their reunion on New Year’s Eve is all part of an effort to make their relationship work. “They spent several days together in Miami for New Year’s Eve and realized they really care about one another,” a source told E! News. “They are definitely trying to work out their relationship and both want to get back together.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Danny and Olivia. In the meantime, check out all of their photos together in our gallery above.