Chris Pratt, 39, & Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, Engaged After Less Than 1 Year Of Dating

Congratulations to Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger — they’re engaged! Chris confirmed the news with an Instagram post on Jan. 14, and you can see her gorgeous ring in the pic!

Chris Pratt, 39, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, are getting married! The actor took to Instagram during the early hours of Jan. 14 to post a photo of himself and his fiancee cozied up together, and in the pic, she’s showing off her HUGE new rock. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” he captioned the pic. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

There were no details of the proposal in the post, but Chris and Katherine DID just return from a New Year’s vacation with her family, so perhaps it went down while they were away?! This, of course, will be Chris’ second marriage — he was previously married to Anna Faris for eight years, but they announced they were separating in Aug. 2017. The exes have one son, Jack, 6, together, and have remained amicable after their split. They’ve even hung out together with their new significant others (Katherine and Anna’s boyfriend, Michael Barrett).

Chris and Katherine first went public with their relationship in the spring of 2018, so they’ve been together for less than a year the time of this engagement. When you know you know, right?!

As for Katherine’s ring — it’s absolutely gorgeous! The oval-shaped rock rests on a thin band, and definitely stands out on her ring finger. We can’t wait to see these two walk down the aisle!