Chris Pratt Asked Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver For Permission To Propose

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger seemed to be very happily engaged, but before Chris got down on bended, the Jurassic World star asked his future in-laws for permission. Apparently, around the holidays. Chris approached both Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver for their OK in marrying Katherine. “Chris asked for Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s permission around Christmas,” a source to Us Weekly. The insider also added that “Maria helped him with the proposal.”

In addition to her reported help with the proposal, Maria also offered her heartfelt congratulations following the news of their engagement. Taking to Chris’ Instagram post where he announced the amazing news, Maria commented, “Congratulations to two loving kind caring thoughtful Spiritual people. We are so happy for you you are blessed as is everyone who knows you yes let’s go.”

In addition to making his bombshell reveal on Instagram by showcasing himself and Katherine (who had a very huge ring on THAT finger), Chris sweetly wrote in the caption, “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” he captioned the pic. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Even Chris’ ex Anna Faris congratulated him on his engagement, writing in the comments, “I’m so happy for you both!!” Congratulations!”

We'll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Chris and Katherine's engagement.