Blac Chyna Trolls Kylie Jenner After Egg Pic Beats Her Record For Most Liked Photo On IG

Blac Chyna knocked out two disses with one savage post. She used a fake Fashion Nova #ad to poke fun at Kylie Jenner losing to an egg for the record of most liked photo on IG, and it’s too much to handle.

Blac Chyna, 30, isn’t putting her Kar-Jenner feud to rest — in court and on Instagram! Kylie Jenner, 21, lost her Guiness World Records title of having the “Most liked image on Instagram” to an egg over the weekend, and Chyna’s laughing at the dethroning. Instagram account @world_record_egg set out to do exactly what its handle promised, accumulating 36,279,548 likes by Monday afternoon, Jan. 14. Kylie’s first Instagram post of her then newborn daughter, Stormi Webster, broke the record beforehand, reaching 18,032,542 likes between Feb. 2018 to Nov. 2018. To celebrate the egg’s victory, Chyna — the ex of Kylie’s brother, Rob — Photoshopped the egg to wear a pair of Kylie’s signature Fashion Nova jeans.

“@FashionNova keeps the ladies looking EGGs-tra thick in those jeans 😉🍑,” Chyna captioned the bootylicious post. “Follow & Shop @FashionNova for the best booty fitting jeans 🙌 #ad.” You have to admit, it was an excellent use of a pun. Not only was Chyna poking fun at Kylie’s lost world record, but the makeup mogul’s steady stream of Fashion Nova ads, too. To be fair, this is something Chyna is guilty of herself — in fact, she just promoted the brand on her feed yesterday, Jan. 13! And anyways, Kylie might even get a laugh out of the egg/Kylie metamorphosis. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO certainly wasn’t crying after the egg doubled her IG likes, as she shared a hilarious meme about the loss.

We do have to point out that Chyna’s not the first to morph Kylie and the record-breaking egg into one entity. Ellen DeGeneres also had her fun with Photoshop, as she edited Kylie’s face onto the egg — but the daytime host’s intention wasn’t to throw shade! “According to my calculations, this will be the most liked Instagram post ever! The egg + @KylieJenner = 51,000,000 likes minimum,” Ellen captioned the photo. Perhaps the Guiness World Records will have to update its books soon?

Chyna is still reportedly heading to court against the Kar-Jenners in 2020, after she scored a trial date for accusing the family of using their “influence” to cancel her E! show Rob & Chyna, per Radar Online. Alleged emails from Kylie and Khloe have since surfaced, dated Dec. 2016, which show them discussing Chyna and the future of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Read Kylie and Khloe’s emails, here!