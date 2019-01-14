Angela Bassett Reveals She’d Be Down To Host 2019 Oscars After Kevin Hart Drama: ‘Why Not?’

Kevin Hart who? The 91st Academy Awards may have just found their host, as the iconic Angela Bassett EXCLUSIVELY tells Hollywoodliife.com that she’s certainly up for the job.

Actually, Angela Bassett‘s first reaction to the question of whether or not she would like to the host the Oscars was to laugh! “I ain’t have no time for that,” Angela, 60, said EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com while attending the 2019 Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 13. “Is it in a couple weeks?” she asked. When told that the broadcast is on Feb. 24, the American Horror Story star seemed more down to host the event. “Well, then – why not? I think I could do it!”

The clock is ticking for the Academy Awards producers to call up Angela, as the awards show is right around the corner. Kevin Hart, 39, was originally tapped to host the show, but it appeared the show’s producers didn’t look through his Twitter feed before offering him the gig. Upon hearing that he was going to host, fans unearthed some of his old homophobic tweets (“Yo if my son comes home & try’s 2 play with my daughters doll house I’m going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice ‘stop that’s gay.’ “) They also found a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone in which Kevin claims that while he’s “not homophobic,” he would, “as a heterosexual male…prevent my son from being gay.”

Kevin initially fought against the backlash over these tweets, saying that “our world is becoming beyond crazy,” and that fans shouldn’t be upset over the old tweets because, “If you don’t believe people change, grow, evolve as they get older, I don’t know what to tell you. If you want to hold people in a position where they always have to justify or explain their past, then do you.”

Ultimately, Kevin decided to step down from the hosting gig and go on an apology tour, which included a stop on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (which, oddly enough, saw Ellen DeGeneres catch heat over she defended Kevin by saying the people calling for him to quit the Oscars job were “haters.”) As of time of this post’s publication, there still isn’t an Oscars host, but there is a rumor that the show is trying to land the Avengers cast. Considering the show is being broadcast on ABC, which is owned by Disney, who also owns the Marvel properties, this bit of brand synergy might happen. Hey, Angela was in Black Panther. Maybe we’ll see her on the stage after all?