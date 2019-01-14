Abby Lee Miller Looks Radiant 4 Months After Finishing Chemo Amid Cancer Battle — New Pic

Abby Lee Miller looks incredible in a photo she just shared on Instagram! Check out her latest photo taken just 4 months after she finished chemo here!

It’s been over four month since she finished chemo, and Abby Lee Miller looks incredible. Taking a cute photo with the cutest dog influencer Bow Bow Siwa, the dog of JoJo Siwa — Dance Mom‘s daughter Jessalynn Siwa — Abby wrote in the caption, “Just the two of us playing our usual games! Someone has to make sure @itsjojosiwa doesn’t cheat! @itsbowbowsiwa is my watch dog!” Check out the sweet photo below!

We reported earlier how Abby made a huge announcement. Taking to Instagram, she revealed that she’d be returning to Dance Moms for the show’s eighth season. “OMG,” she captioned a post on Dec. 28. “Can you believe I’m going to film Season 8 of Dance Moms! Yes, it’s official! We begin the end of Jan!” she captioned her Instagram post.

We reported earlier how Abby defied her doctor’s orders by returning back to the show so soon after her battle with cancer. “Abby is acting very tough, but doctors are not confident it’s the right time to leave her treatment in Los Angeles to head to Pittsburgh for a TV show,” a source close to Abby told Radar. “She is going against her doctor’s wishes and going back to work.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Abby Lee. In the meantime, check out all of her most recent photos in our gallery above.