’90 Day Fiance’s Larissa Sobs As She Struggles To Pay For Attorney After Colt Files For Divorce

’90 Day Fiance’s Larissa Dos Santos Lima got emotional on Instagram. She told fans that she can’t afford the attorneys she needs after Colt filed for divorce and stopped sponsoring her green card.

This is hard to see. 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima, 32, sobbed on Instagram Live on January 13 after GoFundMe took down her page, returning the over $3000 she raised for a divorce lawyer to donors. Larissa begged her followers to donate again when she sets up another page, blaming “haters” for reporting her GoFundMe as “fraudulent.” The TLC star’s husband, Colt Johnson, 33, filed for divorce on January 11 after a domestic violence incident, leaving her citizenship status up in the air (Larissa is from Brazil). She cried as she explained that she now needs a lawyer for the domestic case, an immigration attorney, and a divorce attorney.

“I’m not happy about it, I’m not proud about it, but it’s something that I need your help with now,” Larissa said between tears. A friend translates for Larissa as she explains that she came to America to start a family, but “that didn’t work out.” Her friend defends Larissa, saying, “She came with good intentions… she’s not perfect, she has issues… but she’s not a mean person.” She asked people not to judge Larissa, explaining, “There’s a lot of issues that you don’t know because it’s private.”

This was Larissa’s third arrest in a year. The reality stars apparently got into a violent fight that left Larissa bruised and bloody. Police later determined that Larissa was the alleged aggressor in the fight after speaking to both her and Colt. She was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 1st degree. While Larissa sustained injuries in the incident, Nevada law states that the primary aggressor is arrested.

The other two arrests came in June, days before her and Colt’s wedding, and again in November — both for alleged domestic violence. Now that they’re getting divorced, Colt is no longer Larissa’s sponsor for a green card, leaving her potentially subject to deportation. Larissa could have other options to avoid deportation, but not being able to afford an immigration attorney doesn’t help.