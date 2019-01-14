50 Cent Savagely Disses Wendy Williams With ‘E.T.’ Lookalike Pic — See Mean Jab

So harsh! 50 Cent made sure his feud with Wendy Williams is alive and well in 2019 by brutally comparing her face to E.T.’s. We’ve got the cruel comparison pic.

Now this isn’t fighting fair! Wendy Williams isn’t returning to her daytime talk show until Jan. 21 as she recovers from a fractured shoulder, yet arch-enemy 50 Cent is using her time away from the airwaves to take more jabs at her. On Jan. 14 he posted a side by side Instagram photo of the 54-year-old next to E.T. the Extra Terrestrial when the creature was dressed up in little Gertie’s clothes and a blonde wig from Steven Spielberg‘s beloved 1982 film. “Wendy Williams reported seen in Brooklyn creeping, trying to find her a Boo Thang,” Fiddy — real name Curtis Jackson — captioned the cruel diss.

The 43-year-old rapper turned entrepreneur has been taking full advantage of Wendy being away from her daily talk show to slam her because he knows she can’t immediately fire back at him the next day on TV. On Dec. 28 when her show was still on holiday hiatus, he posted an IG pic of Wendy and a ghastly looking creature with the comment, “ok before makeup and after makeup.”

Hours before posting the beastly creature comparison, Fiddy posted a pic of Wendy and her husband, Kevin Hunter, to comment on new rumors that Kevin had been unfaithful to his wife of 21 years. “The world’s most famous side chick Wendy Williams,” he wrote. “Always in somebody s*** [but] she never talk about this.”

Well, Wendy did bring it up on her show on Sept. 26, 2018 amid reports that Kevin was leading a second life with alleged mistress Sharina Hudson, 32. “It’s weird doing Hot Topics and being a hot topic,” she began. “It’s some sort of weird story going around the internet regarding my husband. You can believe what you want,” Wendy revealed as she held up her massive diamond wedding to audience applause. “I stand by my guy. All is well in Hunterville. Don’t believe the hype. And if there was hype, believe me, I would let you know.”

Fiddy and Wendy have been going at it for ages in one of the nastiest celebrity feuds ever. He hammers her online and while she disses him during her Hot Topics segment. After Fif joked online that he was going to have a “child support release party” on his son Marquise‘s 18th birthday, Wendy told her viewers that the rapper needed to “get a life.” He responded later in the day by posting an unflattering pic of Wendy in a bikini and wrote, “Wendy Williams just told me to get my life together, smh ‍♂️ your husband is not a bad man. he deserve a side chick for talking to you, you ugly motherf**ker Focus on your own sh*t bitch.” We can’t wait for Wendy’s TV return to see how she fires back at 50 Cent.