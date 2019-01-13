Zac Efron took to Instagram on Jan. 11 to show off an eye-catching video of himself playing a little shirtless golf near the waterside in Mexico and we can’t take our eyes away from his rock hard abs!

Zac Efron, 31, has been looking better than ever and his most recent Instagram video definitely proves it! The hunky actor showed off his rock hard abs when he posted a shirtless video of himself playing golf in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “FOORREE!!” Zac captioned the clip, which showed him swinging his golf club and hitting a golf ball. “Just missed left. Just missed left,” he said in the video. “That was perfect.” He wore a backward baseball cap and black shorts for the outing and was all smiles as he seemed to enjoy the fun activity with his brother, Dylan, 26, and some friends.

Zac’s golf-ready abs aren’t the only thing that’s been getting him attention lately. The talented star also had fans talking when he revealed a new bleached blonde look in a rock climbing pic that he posted to Instagram on Jan. 9. Although he’s dyed his hair blonde in the past, he has been a brunette for a while now so the new do definitely came as a shock to many followers!

When he’s not doing some high energy sports, Zac has been busy with his acting career. He stars as serial killer Ted Bundy in the highly anticipated upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which will have its first premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 26., of this year. He also has a starring role in the 2019 film The Beach Bum alongside Matthew McConaughey and Isla Fisher, which will be released on Mar. 22.

We love seeing new gorgeous Zac pics and this year has already been full of them! With a ton of new projects set to go public in 2019, we’re sure to see many more and we can’t wait!