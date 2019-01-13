Taye Diggs Remakes Cardi B Song & Pays Tribute To Diversity In 2018 Movies At Critics’ Choice

Host Taye Diggs hit the stage at the Critics’ Choice Awards with one epic musical performance. He remixed Cardi B’s hit to commend the diversity in movies like ‘Black Panther’ and more!

You didn’t think Taye Diggs was going to host the Critics’ Choice Awards and not sing? The All American star took the stage to start the night and soon began singing a new version of Cardi B’s “I Like It!” His “heartfelt musical tribute” was to give a shoutout to diverse 2018 films like Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, The Hate U Give, Crazy Rich Asians, Roma, and more. He called 2018 a “great year for inclusivity.” He continued, “All underrepresented people of all genders and orientations played prominent roles both in front and behind the camera.” Taye noted that “black filmmakers earned a record $1.5 billon at the domestic box office in 2018.”

Taye broke out into song and was accompanied by gorgeous back-up dancers. Taye sang about Viola Davis in Widows, Black Panther, Spider-Man: Into The Spider Verse, Barry Jenkins, Crazy Rich Asians, and more. “I love you Regina King,” he crooned. Taye’s voice sounded super smooth. He is a talented stage actor, after all! He also showed off his sexy dance moves with the dancers. Get it, Taye!

The actor didn’t hesitate to host the awards ceremony this year when he was approached. “I am from a musical theater background and it was an opportunity that did make sense,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It is a natural fit­ — it’s humor, dancing, singing. It’s something I had been looking to do for a while now, so its nice that it’s working out the way it is.”

Taye is currently starring on The CW’s new football drama All American as Coach Billy Baker. The series returns after a brief winter hiatus on Jan. 16.