Maroon 5 Confirmed To Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show With Travis Scott & Big Boi

It’s official! Maroon 5 will be taking the stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 3 with special guests Travis Scott and Big Boi!

It’s no longer a question of whether or not Maroon 5 will be headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show on Feb. 3 – because the band has officially been confirmed as the lead performers! The announcement, made via a press release on Jan. 13, revealed that the group will be joined by special guest stars including Travis Scott and Atlanta rapper Big Boi.

We aren’t totally shocked by this announcement, as early reports pointed in this direction. Back in September, Us Weekly reported that the band – consisting of members Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton, and Sam Farrar – would be taking the stage in the middle of the NFL’s biggest game. A source told the site at the time that the “offer has been extended and they’ve pretty much accepted.”

Whispers of Scott joining the show started up in December after TMZ released its own report saying Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend and baby daddy would be assisting Maroon 5 with the show. The musicians have a lot to live up to as there’s a long list of incredible halftime acts from past years, including Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, and Beyonce.

Super Bowl LIII and the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show will air Sunday, Feb. 3 on CBS from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.