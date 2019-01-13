Sandra Oh Rocks Brand-New Bangs & Sizzles In Stunning Black & White Gown At Critics’ Choice

The queen has slayed again! Fresh off her Golden Globes hosting gig and win, Sandra Oh hit the Critics’ Choice Awards red (okay, blue) carpet in another magnificent gown and revealed her hair makeover!

Sandra Oh is a national treasure, and we do not deserve her. The Killing Eve star hit the blue carpet in a fierce black and white, hand-draped, silk cady gown with a sexy cutout. The gorgeous Atelier Prabal Gurung dress also featured a thigh-high slit! Sandra also showed off her brand-new bangs, and her hair was styled in voluminous waves. An amazing look from head to toe!

For her astounding performance in Killing Eve, Sandra is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series. Sandra’s co-star, Jodie Comer, is also nominated in the same category, and the show is up for Best Drama Series. If Sandra wins, this would be her second win in one week! Sandra took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama during the 2019 ceremony, which she co-hosted with Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg.

Sandra made history at the 2019 Golden Globes. She was the first actress of Asian descent to host the show and win multiple Golden Globes. She also became the first woman of Asian descent in 39 years to win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama. During her amazing acceptance speech, she told her parents — who were in the audience — that she loved them in Korean. She’s truly an icon.

Killing Eve is set for its triumphant return on April 7, 2019. The Phoebe Waller Bridge thriller has become a sensation ever since it debuted in April 2018. We can’t wait to see what’s next for Eve and Villanelle in season 2! You can see Sandra next at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 27. She’s nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series!