Pete Davidson Reveals He Hooked Up With A Friend After Ariana Grande Split & Jokes About His BDE

Pete Davidson admitted in a recent stand-up set that he hooked up with a friend of his after splitting with Ariana Grande! Find out what he said to a crowd here!

Pete Davidson got real in his stand-up set at the Tarrytown Music Hall about what went down in the aftermath that followed his split with Ariana Grande. “I did what all douchebags do after a breakup — went to Soho House,” Pete told the crowd, a source told Us Weekly. “That’s what all douchebags do.” On top of that, Pete revealed that he hooked up with one of his friends that night he went to Soho House.

Pete went on to tell the audience, “I got with my friend who’s — how do I say — a fast, loose woman? We hooked up and I asked her, ‘OK, what is [the size of my manhood] in comparison. She said, ‘Well, it’s nice, but it’s like an average black man’s, so it’s nice, but like the size of an average black d–k.’ So I thought, ‘OK, that is white privilege.’” In case you hadn’t heard (or seen Ariana’s “Thank U, Next” music video, she has at multiple times bragged about Pete’s penis.

We reported earlier how Pete was surrounded by girls at a Golden Globes after party he attended with his buddy Machine Gun Kelly. “He was in a pretty joyous mood and talking to a bunch of girls,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He was getting plenty of female attention and loving it. But before anything got close to PDA-filled or a girl would get too close, Pete would then immediately hang out with MGK and focus his attention on him. They shared a few laughs and Pete definitely seemed in a good place.”