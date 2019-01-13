Olivia Culpo Stuns In Plunging Romper On Date With Danny Amendola After Reuniting On NYE

Olivia Culpo was positively beaming while out on a date with Danny Amendola & some friends! Check out her stunning romper she wore for the occasion!

Well, it looks as if Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola have officially worked past their issues. The on-again, off-again couple was just spotted out at Nobu in Malibu on Jan. 12 along with some friends. And while Olivia couldn’t hide her smile, she also slayed with her outfit choice. Wearing a plunging black romper and knee-high heels, the former Miss Universe looked absolutely stunning. This is also the second sighting of Olivia and Danny in the last couple of weeks — the two reunited in Miami for New Year’s Eve. Check out more pics of their latest outing below!

We reported earlier how Olivia opened up about her fitness regimen that gives her such incredible abs. “I love Pilates, I love to run, I love SoulCycle,” she told Us Weekly. “I’ve been doing a lot of Barry’s Bootcamp, which has been fun. I like Orange Theory Too, and I like Fly Barre. I love everything!” And her tip if you’re struggling with motivation? “Bring a friend to workout out to help motivate you!”

Meanwhile, according to reports, Olvia and Danny have really been trying to make their relationship work since first reuniting on New Year’s Eve. “They spent several days together in Miami for New Year’s Eve and realized they really care about one another,” a source told the outlet. “They are definitely trying to work out their relationship and both want to get back together.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest updates on how their rekindled relationship is going. In the meantime, check out all of their photos together in our gallery above.