Nicole Kidman Is Glam In A Strapless Black & White Gown At Critics’ Choice Awards

Nicole Kidman was one of the stars of the show at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a strapless black and white gown!

Nicole Kidman always brings her fashion A-game, but her Critics’ Choice Awards gown was one of our faves of all-time! The 51-year-old actress showed off her perfect figure in the curve-hugging black and white gown, that she paired with an adorable black bucket bag. The dress, which was strapless, featured a split at the hip, where the black material opened up into a white skirt that went down to the floor. So stunning!

Nicole wore her blonde hair in a half-up, half-down style with loose waves. It was so reminiscent of her Aquaman character, Atlanna! She shined in Fred Leighton jewels, including diamond and onyx pendant drop earrings, set in platinum, and Art Deco emerald and diamond bracelet, circa 1920s, set in platinum. There’s no denying she looks totally gorgeous. The actress reunited with actor Rami Malek tonight at the Critics’ Choice Awards after the awkward “snub” video went viral from the Golden Globes. After Rami won Best Actor at the Globes, it appeared he went to shake Nicole Kidman’s hand and she turned away. When Jimmy Kimmel showed Rami the clip, he put his hands up to his face and said, “I had not seen that!” However, he cleared things up and said, “I’ve known her for many years, despite as it may seem from that video.”

Then, the two met up on the carpet at the Critics’ Choice Awards and all was well! They chatted and posed for pictures, and Rami even told Entertainment Tonight ,“She’s been a friend for a long time, and that’s why the whole thing I find absolutely ridiculous and hilarious. But I’m having a laugh about it all.”

Nicole, who has several box office hits from the last year, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Critics’ Choice Award for Boy Erased.