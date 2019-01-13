17 Hottest Pics Of Newlyweds Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Kissing, Cuddling & More For His 29th Bday

Happy birthday, Liam Hemsworth! In honor of the hunky actor’s big day, we’re looking back at some of his hottest PDA pics with new wife, Miley Cyrus. Check ’em out here!

Liam Hemsworth is celebrating his first birthday as a married man on Jan. 13! The newly-turned 29-year-old married his longtime love, Miley Cyrus, at the end of 2018, and we’re honoring his big day by looking back at some of their hottest PDA pic ever. Of course, the wedding day was full of PDA. Even though the two kept their tiny ceremony super low-key, they shared photos from the nuptials afterward, in which they looked more in love than ever! In one pic, the lovebirds even kiss right on the lips for the cameras!

Another wedding pic shows the pair with their arms around each other and their heads nestled close, as they soak in the first moments of being husband and wife. These two have also flaunted PDA on the red carpet in the past. Even though they don’t attend high-profile events all that often, we saw them looking totally in love at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s Party in 2018, and we can only hope for a repeat at the event this year! Plus, Miley has been by Liam’s side looking SO proud at his movie premieres in years’ past, too. So sweet!

Seeing Miley and Liam get married was a huge moment of nostalgia for most fans of the couple, who’ve been following them since they first got together in 2009. Miley and Liam were first engaged in 2012, but broke up just over a year later. However, by the beginning of 2016 they had reconciled, and have been together ever since!

Click through the gallery above to check out some of Miley and Liam’s best PDA pics of all-time! Plus, we’ll of course be on the lookout for Miley to post a new loving photo to celebrate her man’s big 2-9. We can’t wait to see how they celebrate!