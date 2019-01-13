Lady Gaga Stuns In Gorgeous Strapless Gown At Critics’ Choice Awards

It looks like Lady Gaga is gearing up to be the queen of the 2019 awards season! She showed up to the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 13 in another GORGEOUS look. Check it out here!

Lady Gaga arrived at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 13 looking beyond flawless! The singer-turned-actress wore a strapless off-white dress, which featured a long train that flowed along the red carpet. She completed her look with her hair styled in thick curls, which cascaded beautifully down her back. Gaga also rocked light eye makeup that matched the blush tones of her dress perfectly, along with Djula diamond earrings, and we cannot get over how great she looked!

The Critics’ Choice Awards are quite a big night for Gaga, as she’s nominated for Best Actress at the awards ceremony. Even though Gaga just made her acting debut in A Star Is Born, her performance in the movie has been critically acclaimed, and she’s being widely recognized this awards season. At the Golden Globes, she lost out on the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama to Glenn Close, who she’ll be up against again at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The other nominees in the category are Yalitza Aparicio for Roma, Emily Blunt for Mary Poppins Returns, Toni Collette for Hereditary, Olivia Colman for The Favourite, and Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

A Star Is Born actually racked up NINE nominations at the show, falling only behind The Favourite, Black Panther and First Man. The movie is up for Best Picture, while Gaga’s co-star, Bradley Cooper, is nominated for Best Director and Best Actor, as well. Sam Elliott is being recognized in the Best Supporting Actor category, while the film is also up for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Song. Gaga won the Globe for Best Original Song for penning “Shallow” for the movie.

Awards season has just begun, and Gaga is already proving to be a fashion force to be reckoned with. After this outfit and the stunning purple dress she wore to the Golden Globes, we can’t wait to see what she shows up in next!