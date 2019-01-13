Kylie Jenner Dethroned As Instagram Queen After Photo Of Egg Gets 20M Likes — Her Hilarious Reaction

Kylie Jenner was just beaten by a picture of an egg for the most liked Instagram post ever! Find out her reaction to the new world record here!

Welcome to 2019, where the most liked picture on Instagram — EVER — is of an egg, not a KarJenner. Kylie Jenner was just unseated from her top position of having the most liked Instagram post of all-time. Her worthy adversary that sent the lip mogul scrambling? An egg. Literally, an egg. As of this post, the egg picture shared by the account world_record_egg has over 20 million likes. (An egg has more likes than you’ll probably ever have — let that sink in!) In response to this, Kylie shared a video of herself cracking an egg and pouring in on the ground, which should leave the egg pretty shell-shock. You can watch it below.

The original post of the world record-setting egg asked fans to do the impossible: usurp Kylie from her number one position. The account wrote in the picture’s caption, “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this 🙌.” While the egg is currently, we can’t imagine Kylie will let this go over so easily.

We reported earlier how Kylie was named the most valuable Instagram celebrity. Back in May, it came out that any #sponsored or #ad Instagram post, Snapchat story, or tweet shared by Kylie is worth the equivalent of $1 million in ad spending. Something tells us this egg has a long way to go if he wants to catch up to her.

