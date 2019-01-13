Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage While Rocking A Sexy Bralette For John Legend’s Bday Party

Kourtney Kardashian looked stunning in a black outfit that consisted of a black bra top when she stepped out among many other celebs to attend John Legend’s special birthday bash on the night of Jan. 12.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, was a sight to see on the night of Jan. 12 when she attended John Legend‘s celeb-filled 40th birthday party in Los Angeles in a sexy black outfit that got major attention! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s interesting fashion choice for the event included a plunging halter top-style bralette that showed off some serious cleavage under a blazer that she had draped over one shoulder and matching black pants. She wore her hair slicked back and was all smiles when she walked beside others, including sis Kim Kardashian, 38.

The birthday venue that Kourtney, Kim and others were seen mingling at was lavishly decorated to celebrate John’s big day and the entrance was decorated with a huge gold “040” sign. Gold and black seemed to be the color theme of the night and John’s wife Chrissy Teigen, 33, even showed off a gorgeous strapless metallic gold dress for the festivities. Kourtney shared a couple of snapshots from the bash to her Instagram story, including a repost that showed a close up of her hands while sitting at the table in front of a tequila drink.

Kourtney’s flattering look at John’s party is just one of many times she’s been looking better than ever lately. The mom-of-three took to Instagram on Jan. 10 to show off a pic that showed her laying in a bed while wearing a silky navy blue strapless mini dress and holding a huge gold sequin phone up to her ear. “wrong number,” she captioned the snapshot. Clearly the pic was meant to have a clever funny twist but we couldn’t help but notice how great she looked!

Kourtney always knows how to turn heads with her incredible fashion sense and John’s party was no exception. We can’t wait to see what else she wears at upcoming events throughout the new year!