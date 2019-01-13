Kim Kardashian decided to really bring her A-game for John Legend’s birthday party! See her sexy look inside!

Kim Kardashian, 38, went all out for 40-year-old John Legend’s birthday party! Kim decided to flaunt her body and wear a sexy long-sleeve jumpsuit that clung to her every curve. The mother of three isn’t exactly the biggest party rager anymore, so it makes sense that when she does go out and do some partying, she’ll wear something totally hot.

Kim wore a black lace long-sleeve jumpsuit that went from her neck all the way down to her toes! The outfit looked like it was made just for her – which, knowing how much the Kardashians love to tailor outfits – she most likely had it adjusted or even custom-made to look like second skin!

The jumpsuit had three deep cutout sections on the front, which were accentuated by silver detailing. Kim wore black high heels to complete the look, and draped a black wrap around her waist to cover some of her body. She kept her jewelry look minimal – which she has since her Paris robbery in Oct. 2016 – and wore her dark brown hair loose and down, away from her face. Kim wore a more old-school makeup look for her, marked by her dark liner and shadow. Kim def has been wearing a more subdued and natural makeup look recently, so we wonder if she’s going to start doing sultrier and darker looks in the future! It could be that her dark makeup was for this one occasion – John is certainly a dear friend of the Kardashians, so she may have worn a different look just for the one night!

Seeing Kim in such a sexy outfit was a nice change of pace from her usual Yeezy getups. While her husband, 41-year-old Kanye West, has a great streetwear clothing line that looks incredible on Kim, we love seeing her in sexier feminine looks, too! This reality star looks so good in everything, we want to see as many looks as possible on her!

Whether this is a new era of regularly seeing darker, sexier looks on the reality television star mom or not, we absolutely loved seeing Kim in this sexy jumpsuit!