Julia Roberts Rocks Another Epic Nude & Black Outfit At Critics’ Choice Awards

We didn’t know if Julia Roberts could top her Golden Globes look, but she’s done it again and is looking amazing at the Critics’ Choice Awards!

Julia Roberts and her iconic smile graced the Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet tonight, and opted for another pantsuit, a similar style to her Golden Globes number! The Homecoming actress’s outfit featured a black, vest top that had a long tail attached that was white underneath with silver embellishment. She paired the look with white pants and a pair of black pumps. Julia kept her blonde hair straight and donned a sparkling diamond necklace.

Julia stunned at the Globes in an intricate nude and black jumpsuit by Stella McCartney, which featured a tulle train and one shoulder. She kept it simple with black strappy sandals and diamond drop earrings. We love this style she’s going for this awards season! The Ben Is Back actress has been back in action since returning to the small screen for the first time since 2014, in her Amazon show Homecoming. “We were all together in the way you would be on a movie,” Julia noted in a TCA panel for the show back in July. “Everything is just so good, the bar is just so high, and for me it’s just nice to bring something into people’s homes. We’re like a delivery service — we’re delivering entertainment into your homes.” The show is nominated this evening at the Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Drama, and Julia is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Be sure to watch the Critics’ Choice Awards at 7 PM ET on The CW!