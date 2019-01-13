Harry Styles Sings Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ In Tokyo & Fans Are Obsessed

Was it karaoke night?! Looks like Harry Styles has been enjoying his break! The singer was spotted doing a cover of ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ – watch inside!

Harry Styles, 24, surely looks to be having a good time off from performing every night all around the world! The social media-shy celebrity has popped up on our feeds, but this time, he’s rocking out for a much smaller audience. The One Direction member, who has released a self-titled solo album, was spotted singing his heart out to Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” in Tokyo on Jan. 13, according to a fan account on Twitter.

Fans freaked out seeing their favorite boy-bander singing and performing again. “My entire life has been leading up to this moment,” Twitter user ditikichloo said. “Tokyo people really winning at life,” Another person on Twitter, shniswa, said. “I need a passport and a ticket to Japan.” Another fan noted how different he sounds, compared to his usual songs from his debut album. “Hearing Harry’s vocals on his album and the change in vocals when he sings ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ is wild and threw me for a loop,” Crimsonang3ll said. We definitely think Harry’s serving some “Kiwi” vibes here, but it’s nice to see Harry singing again for sure!

“I nearly had a heart attack watching this [because] we haven’t seen Harry sing in so long,” Twitter user ReallChalamet replied to the original tweet in all capital letters. And then, of course, there were many GIF reactions showing how overjoyed people were to see H do his thing! Check out the video of him performing below.

Harry singing Smells Like Teen Spirit in Tokyo, Japan – January 13 (via sk8rmom420) pic.twitter.com/P3NTNRUCIh — Harry Styles Daily (@hsdaily) January 13, 2019

This wasn’t the first time Harry has shown his affinity for covering songs. In June 2018, he sang “Still The One” by Shania Twain, 53, with Grammy-nominated singer and his then-opening act, Kacey Musgraves, 30. Earlier on in his tour in 2017, Harry sang Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush,” and later released it on Spotify.

We’re happy to see the “Sign of the Times” singer have fun doing what he loves most: performing. While we can’t wait for more official music to be released from him (and One Direction – please come back!), seeing this British boy sing his heart out is why we’re all fans in the first place!