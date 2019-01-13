Critics’ Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet: Nicole Kidman, Lady Gaga & More Arrivals

The 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards were a star-studded affair, and we have photos of all the celebs arriving on the red carpet. Check ’em out here!

Some of the biggest stars in the past year’s movies were on-hand for the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 13! The event honors achievements in filmmaking from 2018, and lots of buzzed-about movies are up for some big honors.The Favourite tops the list of nominations with 14, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Olivia Colman), Best Supporting Actress (Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz) and Best Acting Ensemble. Close behind is Black Panther, with 12 nominations, followed by First Man with 10, then Mary Poppins Returns, A Star Is Born and Vice, all with nine.

Of course, with all of these amazing celebs being honored, there was tons of star power on the red carpet. Terri Seymour was one of the first to arrive, and she looked stunning in a black gown that accentuated her figure to perfection. Close behind was Laura Taylor, who stood out in her pink dress, which featured a halter neckline and looked incredible. There will only be more amazing outfits throughout the night, so keep checking back here as we update the gallery above!

At the 2019 show, Claire Foy will be received the #SeeHer Award, which will be presented by a previous recipient, Viola Davis. Big Bang Theory creator, Chuck Lorre, will be given the Critics’ Choice Creative Achievement Award, which will be presented to him by cast members on the show, including Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik, Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons and more.

The Critics’ Choice Awards will air live on the CW from 8:00-10:00 p.m. on Jan. 13. It’s going to be a great night!