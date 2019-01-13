33 Hottest Critics’ Choice Awards Dresses Of All-Time: Gal Gadot, Heidi Klum & More

The Critics’ Choice Awards are back again on Jan. 13! Over the years, our favorite stars have dazzled in truly incredible looks. Before the 2019 show, let’s take a look back at some of the hottest dresses ever!

The Critics’ Choice Awards are one of the many ceremonies of the annual awards season. Before the show begins, the stars always step out onto the red (or blue) Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet. The biggest celebrities in Hollywood dazzle us each and every year with their fashion choices. At the 2018 show, Gal Gadot dazzled in a silver sparkling dress on the blue carpet. The Wonder Woman star looked like a total goddess!

That same year, Angelina Jolie channeled Old Hollywood glam in a strapless cocktail dress with feathers. Heidi Klum sizzled in a studded nude gown with a thigh-high slit. Her long and toned legs were on full display! Olivia Munn looked red-hot in a gorgeous halter dress, while Mary J. Blige slayed in a shimmering gold gown. The stars wowed in so many amazing and different looks!

There have been so many epic fashion moments over the years at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Katy Perry looked sexy and glamorous in a baby blue gown in 2014 that gave off major lingerie vibes. She accessorized with a matching fur shawl. At the 2016 show, Emma Stone looked magnificent in a a sexy black halter dress. Nicole Kidman also rocked a hot black gown to the 2016 show. The Oscar winner showed off her toned abs with a super sexy cutout!

We can’t wait to see what the stars wear to the 2019. The 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards will air 7 p.m. on The CW. All American star Taye Diggs will be the host of the ceremony. Take a look at more of the hottest looks ever at the Critics’ Choice Awards in our gallery above!