Critics’ Choice Awards Best Dressed 2019: Claire Foy, Lady Gaga, Emma Stone & More

Everyone brought their fashion A-games to the Critics’ Choice Awards! Claire Foy, Laura Harrier & more stepped out in their Sunday best for the show!

It’s still the start of awards season, and with each show, we get more and more excited for the next because we can’t wait to see what everyone is wearing! It was all glitz and glam tonight at the Critics’ Choice Awards, where Hollywood’s leading ladies and gents dressed to impress! While we’re anxiously awaiting for Claire Foy, who is receiving the #SeeHer Award tonight, to arrive, we fawned over BlackKklansman actress Laura Harrier‘s plunging white gown. Holly Taylor brightened up the carpet in a hot pink gown, while Chrishell Stause stunned in a white gown with short sleeves. Also expected tonight is Emma Stone, Lady Gaga and more stars!

Poppy Delevingne was one of the absolute best dressed from the night, in a light pink gown with a plunging neckline and straps that crossed in the back. Rocking her hair in an elegant updo, Poppy’s dangling earrings with a light blue stone were the perfect addition!

The Favourite lead in nominations at this year’s Critics’ Choice show, with a total of 14, including Best Picture and Best Acting Ensemble. The three female leads, who all looked equally stunning tonight, each scored nods for their acting, as well. Black Panther followed with a close 12 nominations, a stunning feat for a Marvel film. The movie was present in the best picture, best acting ensemble, and best adapted screenplay categories. Then, the Ryan Gosling-led First Man followed with 10 Critics’ Choice nominations, while while Mary Poppins Returns, A Star Is Born and Vice earned nine. Shockingly, Green Book, which swept the Golden Globes, only received 8 nominations, along with the Netflix foreign film Roma.

