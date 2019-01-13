Claire Foy Slays In High-Neck Navy Jumpsuit At Critics’ Choice Awards

Claire Foy absolutely stunned in a powerful jumpsuit at the Critics’ Choice Awards, where she will be honored with the #SeeHer Award!

That’s our First Lady! Claire Foy, star of the critically-acclaimed First Man, looked regal at the Critics’ Choice Awards, where she will be celebrated for her incredible achievements in film and television with the #SeeHer award. The Crown star opted for a jumpsuit at the event, which featured a high neck and embellishments throughout. The top was sleeveless on one side and had a sweeping sleeve on the other, making for an intricate look! Claire rocked her short hair in curls and her trousers were belted with a patent leather belt that offered some dimension to the whole look.

Claire’s outfit at the Critics’ Choice greatly differed from her gold number at the Golden Globes, which was one of our favorites of the night! Later in the evening, Claire will receive the #SeeHer Award, which was given to Gal Gadot in 2018 and Viola Davis in 2017. The award recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the #SeeHer movement, which was launched by the Association of National Advertisers with the goal of accurately portraying all women and girls in media by 2020. In addition to the #SeeHer honor, Claire was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Janet Shearon in First Man.

In addition to the Critics’ Choice Awards, Claire was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes, as well! Fingers are crossed for an Oscar nom for the stellar actress, too! Be sure to watch the Critics’ Choice Awards, tonight at 7 PM ET on The CW!