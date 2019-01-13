Claire Foy Accepts #SeeHer Award At Critics’ Choice: It’s ‘Our Job To Question Ourselves’

Claire Foy gave an inspiring & empowering speech while accepting her #SeeHer award at the Critics’ Choice Awards!

We see you, Claire Foy! The First Man actress accepted her #SeeHer Award at the Critics’ Choice Awards this evening with an incredible and inspiring speech. “I have said that acting is about illuminating humanity, throughout her acting career, Claire Foy has shined a light on complicated women,” Viola Davis told the crowd when introducing Claire. Beginning her speech, Claire joked that she watched Viola’s #SeeHer acceptance speech from 2017 and wished she didn’t. “I immediately thought I offered nothing,” Claire started off her speech. “But, I realized, as Viola said in her speech, all I have to offer is myself. Hopefully, to make something people recognize themselves in.”

Claire, who played the remarkable Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, thanked the strong, empowering women she has had the honor to portray, notably Janet Armstrong in First Man. “Janet Armstrong lived her live with such bravery, resilience, determination and love,” she said, before revealing that on set, she’d hear people say that certain jobs were for “just the wife.” “There’s no such thing as just the wife, and that’s our job to question, to question ourselves,” she said to an applauding room. “I accept this award as encouragement to myself,” Claire finished.

The #SeeHer Award was first given in 2017 at the 22nd Critics’ Choice Awards to Viola Davis. A&E Network and the Association of National Advertisers, who give the award, said they chose Davis as she “embodies the values set forth by the #SeeHer mission, including pushing boundaries on changing stereotypes and her recognition of the importance of accurately portraying women across the entertainment landscape.” Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot received the honor the following year and her stunning, tearful message went viral.

“My promise and commitment to all of you is that I will never be silenced, and we will continue: band together to make strides, uniting for equality,” the actress promised, and she has done that throughout the year! The award aims to inspire young girls and honor someone who “pushes boundaries and recognizes the importance of accurately portraying women across the entertainment landscape.”