Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham & More Celeb Couples Who Had Beautiful Island Weddings

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham tied the knot in Hawaii, but they aren’t the first celeb couple to say their ‘I dos’ in front of an ocean view!

Weddings are magical no matter where they’re located, but everything is better with an ocean view. We know this to be true, because tons of celebrities have packed up their bags and wedding gowns and headed to tropical islands to say their “I do’s.” The latest couple to do so was, of course, Bachelor stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham.

Bachelor Nation’s newest newlyweds tied the knot in front of their closest family and friends in Hawaii on Sat. Jan. 12, and from the looks of the photos it was BEAUTIFUL. Lauren’s wedding dress was perfect for the lavish beach setting, as it was both flowy and delicate. The sleeveless gown by celebrity dress designer Hayley Paige featured a plunging neckline and soft floral details around the bodice and waist. Gorgeous!

The location naturally lent itself to some great photo backdrops. Bachelor producer Megan Firestone shared a photo of the happy couple on Instagram in front of a tropical tree with string lights hung from it. “These two are married!! To witness this was an honor. Congrats @ariejr & @laureneburnham. Beautiful wedding. Beautiful couple. Beautiful family to be!! Tonight was special in so many ways. I love you both and newbie on the way! #Laurie #haikumill” she captioned the image.

