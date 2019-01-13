Cardi B & Offset’s Friends Think They’ll Get Back Together ‘Sooner Than Later’: She Misses Him

Cardi B & Offset might be getting back together soon, if their friends have predicted correctly! A source close to the pair told HL EXCLUSIVELY that it’s Offset’s main goal!

Cardi B and Offset‘s friends feel that a reconciliation might happen very soon. A source close to the former couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the two exes have been talking to each other a lot in the past few weeks. “Cardi really misses Offset and friends feel that a reconciliation is going to happen sooner than later,” our source said. “Offset and Cardi have been speaking a lot more recently. Cardi misses Offset because she is realizing that nobody has quite supported her in the way that Offset has.”

When it comes down to it, Offset has been so supportive of Cardi, it’s hard not to take him back. “Offset truly believes in Cardi and feels she can do absolutely anything and that’s really attractive to Cardi, especially because Cardi knows how hard it is when you’re at her level of fame to find someone who gets and supports you like that,” our source went on to say. “Cardi is also very comfortable with Offset and he makes her feel good about herself. Offset is still trying his hardest to win Cardi back for good. Offset has also pushed his album date back and friends think he’s doing this so he can really put his focus on winning his family back for good. It’s his main goal right now.”

As to the question of whether or not they’ll get back together in the not so distant future, it might come down to a matter of timing. “Offset is going on tour soon still, though, and Cardi is very busy working as she prepares to film her new music video in a couple of weeks,” our source added. “As much as Cardi wants to be with Kulture full-time, she has so much work to get through so she’s balancing everything as best as she can.”