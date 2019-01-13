Motherhood looks so great on her! Cardi B showed precious Kulture love in kisses – watch the adorable clip inside!

Even though rapper Cardi B, 26, is a global superstar, she still makes sure she gets in bonding time with her six-month-old daughter Kulture! The first-time mother shared an intimate video on Instagram Stories with her only daughter, which showed Cardi giggling, cuddling, and kissing her baby. The video came after Kulture had a cold on Jan. 6 – we’re so relieved to see that she’s feeling better and playing with her mommy!

In the clip that she shared, Cardi and Kulture were both laying down. Cardi smiled and leaned into her daughter. Kulture kept reaching for her mom’s face to bring her in closer for kisses. Cardi sported bright pink hair in the video clip, too!

Cardi blocked out her baby’s face with a heart-eyes emoji. While we’d love to see the full footage of the two playing together, we totally understand Cardi’s desire to protect her daughter. It’s that maternal instinct, for sure!

Cardi B & Baby Kulture 👶🏽✨

pic.twitter.com/av9jBejDFX — Cardi B Team (@CardiBTeam) January 13, 2019

Not seen in the video clip: Kulture’s father, Migos member Offset, 27. Apparently, Cardi had been wanting him to do more in the father department lately – especially if he wants to truly get back together with her.

“Cardi has been really disappointed that Offset has not stepped up as a father and helped take care of Kulture while she’s been sick,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Cardi feels like Offset has been trying to win her back with gifts and materialistic things, but the way to Cardi’s heart is through her baby. If Offset really wants to get Cardi back, he needs to show her that he will support her, and be there for her and Kulture in good times and in bad. Offset is not doing himself any favors by not being there for his family right now.” Well, maybe in the week that Kulture has gotten better, Offset has stepped it up as a dad behind-the-scenes.

Now that Kulture is recovered, we hope to see more cute clips like the one above from Cardi and her daughter – they’re way too adorable together!