Gwen Stefani: How Blake Shelton Has Helped Her Heal After Devastating Divorce

Blake Shelton ‘truly opened up’ Gwen Stefani to the possibility of marriage again! A source close to Gwen told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she’s incredibly ‘thankful’ for Blake!

Gwen Stefani has some emotional scars from her last marriage, but Blake Shelton has truly been there to help her recover from all of the pain. A source close to Gwen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Blake has helped see that a healthy relationship was possible after her divorce from Gavin Rossdale. “Gwen is thankful for Blake and what he’s done for her for many reasons, but she truly was skeptical about finding love again until connecting with Blake,” our source told us. “She was afraid to jump into things with him because she was so incredibly hurt from her divorce. Though she has moved on from Gavin, she still deals with the pain and scars of that, which is why she’s happy with where she and Blake are currently at.”

When it comes down to it, her divorce has made her wary of getting married again — even to someone so amazing as Blake. “It’s made her afraid a bit of the idea of marriage again, and she thought she couldn’t even entertain the idea until she met Blake,” our source went on to say. “He truly opened her back up again. She truly has never been this happy and in love in a relationship and Blake feels the same. Blake worships the ground Gwen walks on and sees how great of a mom and woman she is, and Blake finds that so attractive. Gwen was so devastated by her divorce, and it makes her scared to get married again. It was the hardest thing she’s ever had to deal with.”

However, Blake has opened up Gwen’s eyes to the idea that a happy marriage, and relationship, can exist. “Blake has really shown Gwen that life goes on and that happiness is possible,” our source continued. “She’s very open to the idea of marrying again and Blake is to thank for that. Blake has helped Gwen see that a happy and healthy relationship is possible again.”