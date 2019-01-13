‘L&HH’ Star Alexis Skyy Accuses Blac Chyna Of Throwing A Drink On Her & Tried To Fight Her At A Party

Yikes! Alexis Skyy revealed in an Instagram Live that she and Blac Chyna allegedly did NOT get along at a party – details inside!

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Alexis Skyy, 24, said she was at a party with Blac Chyna, 30, when Chyna allegedly threw a drink at Alexis! Alexis recounted all of the details of what she said happened on her Instagram story, according to a video and screenshots obtained by TMZ, which have since been deleted on her account.

Alexis described how she’s “the nicest person in the world,” was sitting down at the party, and was basically just keeping to herself. She said in her Instagram Live that someone alerted her that Chyna was there, and that Chyna wanted to hang out with her. Alexis went over to Chyna, she said, and had some drinks with her. The young women were getting along fine until there was a turning point.

Alexis claimed that after their second drink, they drank Red Bull. Then, Chyna allegedly stood up and started cursing out Alexis, telling her to “get out of my section.” Alexis, confused, asked why she needed to go, which Chyna told her to do. That’s when things got worse, according to Alexis.

Alexis said things escalated from there to Chyna “throwing a drink,” which led to “throwing hands.” She said the two “started swinging” and that “whatever happened, happened.” Alexis said she was then kicked out of the party.

Alexis shared a message directly to Chyna on her Instagram Story beyond just retelling the tale for her followers to hear. She posted a message that said, “Come ya [sic] punk a** outside!!!!! B**** [you] tried the right b**** but ran!!! I promise u [sic] I’m not leaving this b**** until it punk crack head a** come out side [sic]!!!”

While Alexis has since deleted all of her posts about the party and her incident with Blac Chyna, we hope these two can resolve their issues and move past this if it did happen. They were getting along beforehand at the party according to Alexis, so maybe if they both apologize for what allegedly happened, they can move forward and be friendly again. Until then, we’ll be looking for updates from the two!