‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ Season 2 Cast: Tamar Braxton, Dina Lohan & More
‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ season 2 is going to be INSANE! CBS unveiled the celebrity cast on Jan. 13. Check out the full cast list here!
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition season 2 will kick off with a two-night premiere event on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22. CBS has announced the 12 celebrity houseguests that will star in the second celebrity edition of Big Brother, and there are so many familiar faces. There are Olympians, a former WWE wrestler, a Grammy-nominated singer, and more! The 12 celebrity houseguests will compete for $250,000. Julie Chen Moonves will return as the host.
Anthony Scaramucci, Ryan Lochte, Kato Kaelin, Joey Lawrence, Jonathan Bennett, Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton, Tom Green, Lolo Jones, Natalie Eva Marie, Ricky Williams, and Dina Lohan round out the cast for season 2! This season is going to be some incredible television to watch. Check out their CBS cast bios below:
Jonathan Bennett (37)
Hometown: Rossford, Ohio
Current City: Newport Beach, Calif.
Occupation: Actor/host
Tamar Braxton (41)
Hometown: Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Singer/TV personality
Kandi Burruss (42)
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Current City: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Singer/TV personality
Tom Green (47)
Hometown: Ottawa, Canada
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Comedian
Lolo Jones (36)
Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa
Current City: Baton Rouge, La.
Occupation: Olympic track and bobsled star
Kato Kaelin (59)
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisc.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Actor/host
Joey Lawrence (42)
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Actor/producer
Ryan Lochte (34)
Hometown: Daytona Beach, Fla.
Current City: Gainesville, Fla.
Occupation: 12-time Olympic medalist in swimming
Dina Lohan (56)
Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.
Current City: Long Island, N.Y.
Occupation: Momager
Natalie Eva Marie (34)
Hometown: Concord, Calif.
Current City: North Tustin, Calif.
Occupation: Former WWE wrestler/actress
Anthony Scaramucci (55)
Hometown: Port Washington, N.Y.
Current City: Manhasset, N.Y.
Occupation: Former White House director of communications/financier
Ricky Williams (41)
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Current City: Venice Beach, Calif.
Occupation: Former NFL superstar
Following the two-night premiere event, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition will air Jan. 23, Jan. 25, Jan. 27, Jan. 28, Jan. 30, Feb. 2, Feb. 4, Feb. 7, Feb. 8, and Feb. 11. The season will conclude with a two-hour finale event on Feb. 13.