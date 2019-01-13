‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ Season 2 Cast: Tamar Braxton, Dina Lohan & More

‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ season 2 is going to be INSANE! CBS unveiled the celebrity cast on Jan. 13. Check out the full cast list here!

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition season 2 will kick off with a two-night premiere event on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22. CBS has announced the 12 celebrity houseguests that will star in the second celebrity edition of Big Brother, and there are so many familiar faces. There are Olympians, a former WWE wrestler, a Grammy-nominated singer, and more! The 12 celebrity houseguests will compete for $250,000. Julie Chen Moonves will return as the host.

Anthony Scaramucci, Ryan Lochte, Kato Kaelin, Joey Lawrence, Jonathan Bennett, Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton, Tom Green, Lolo Jones, Natalie Eva Marie, Ricky Williams, and Dina Lohan round out the cast for season 2! This season is going to be some incredible television to watch. Check out their CBS cast bios below:

Jonathan Bennett (37)

Hometown: Rossford, Ohio

Current City: Newport Beach, Calif.

Occupation: Actor/host

Tamar Braxton (41)

Hometown: Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Singer/TV personality

Kandi Burruss (42)

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current City: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Singer/TV personality

Tom Green (47)

Hometown: Ottawa, Canada

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Comedian

Lolo Jones (36)

Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa

Current City: Baton Rouge, La.

Occupation: Olympic track and bobsled star

Kato Kaelin (59)

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisc.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Actor/host

Joey Lawrence (42)

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Actor/producer

Ryan Lochte (34)

Hometown: Daytona Beach, Fla.

Current City: Gainesville, Fla.

Occupation: 12-time Olympic medalist in swimming

Dina Lohan (56)

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Current City: Long Island, N.Y.

Occupation: Momager

Natalie Eva Marie (34)

Hometown: Concord, Calif.

Current City: North Tustin, Calif.

Occupation: Former WWE wrestler/actress

Anthony Scaramucci (55)

Hometown: Port Washington, N.Y.

Current City: Manhasset, N.Y.

Occupation: Former White House director of communications/financier

Ricky Williams (41)

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Current City: Venice Beach, Calif.

Occupation: Former NFL superstar

Following the two-night premiere event, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition will air Jan. 23, Jan. 25, Jan. 27, Jan. 28, Jan. 30, Feb. 2, Feb. 4, Feb. 7, Feb. 8, and Feb. 11. The season will conclude with a two-hour finale event on Feb. 13.