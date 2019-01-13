‘Bachelor’ Stars Celebrate Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham’s Marriage At Lavish Wedding

‘Bachelor’ couple and parents-to-be Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and Lauren Burnham were married in a beautiful ceremony in Hawaii on Jan. 12 and some of their co-stars from their reality series came out to join them.

The Bachelor stars Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and Lauren Burnham are officially married and they made sure to celebrate with many of their reality series co-stars! The couple exchanged vows during their lavish ceremony officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison in Hawaii on Jan. 12 and the sight was a complete dream!

In addition to Chris, many other Bachelor stars stepped out for the romantic event, including Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici, Seinne Fleming, Marikh Mathias, Jenna Cooper and Maquel Cooper, according to E! Online. The huge support system at the nuptials only added to the wedding’s magical vibe, which included a sweet ceremony on a gorgeous beach and Lauren’s breathtaking Hayley Paige wedding dress. Chris took to Instagram shortly before the big moment to share a pic of himself with Lauren and Arie and express his gratitude for being able to be a part of their big day. “It’s been an incredible week full of love and laughs. Today I’m honored to stand before your friends and family and officiate your wedding. Love you both @ariejr @laureneburnham I now pronounce you…..,” Chris captioned the pic.

Arie and Lauren gave us clues about their wedding back in May so we kind of knew what to expect, but the guests were a total surprise! In addition to the excitement of being newlyweds, Arie and Lauren have the excitement of becoming parents! In Nov., the lovebirds announced that they are expecting their first child, a baby girl, in June 2019. With a successful wedding already achieved and plenty of time for a honeymoon, it seems like the future bundle of joy will get her parents’ full attention when her birthday arrives! We can’t wait to see the adorable tot and we’re so thrilled for Arie and Lauren’s new roles as not only husband and wife, but mother and father!

Congratulations to the happy couple! We’re thrilled they’re starting the new year off with love and commitment!