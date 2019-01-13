Breaking News
‘Bachelor’ Stars Celebrate Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham’s Marriage At Lavish Wedding

Shutterstock
The Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his fiancee Lauren Burnham at 'Good Morning America' in New York City.Pictured: Arie Luyendyk Jr.,Lauren Burnham,Arie Luyendyk Jr.Lauren BurnhamRef: SPL1663041 070318 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Arie Luyendyk Jr, Lauren Burnham. Arie Luyendyk Jr., and fiancee Lauren Burnham sit on the podium after Luyendyk won the Super Truck Series auto race, in DetroitIndyCar Auto Racing, Detroit, USA - 03 Jun 2018
Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham 'The View' tv show, New York, USA - 23 May 2018
THE BACHELOR - "Episode 2210" - The compelling live three-hour television event will begin with America watching along with the studio audience as Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s journey to find love comes to its astonishing conclusion. The Bachelor prepares to make one of the most difficult choices of his life, having narrowed down the field to two women with whom he is madly in love - Becca K. and Lauren B. - and told both of them that he loves them. Who does Arie, after much soul-searching, see as his future wife? Find out on the season finale of “The Bachelor,” MONDAY, MARCH 5 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Paul Hebert) ARIE LUYENDYK JR., LAUREN B. View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
‘Bachelor’ couple and parents-to-be Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and Lauren Burnham were married in a beautiful ceremony in Hawaii on Jan. 12 and some of their co-stars from their reality series came out to join them.

The Bachelor stars Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and Lauren Burnham are officially married and they made sure to celebrate with many of their reality series co-stars! The couple exchanged vows during their lavish ceremony officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison in Hawaii on Jan. 12 and the sight was a complete dream!

In addition to Chris, many other Bachelor stars stepped out for the romantic event, including Sean LoweCatherine GiudiciSeinne Fleming, Marikh Mathias, Jenna Cooper and Maquel Cooper, according to E! Online. The huge support system at the nuptials only added to the wedding’s magical vibe, which included a sweet ceremony on a gorgeous beach and Lauren’s breathtaking Hayley Paige wedding dress. Chris took to Instagram shortly before the big moment to share a pic of himself with Lauren and Arie and express his gratitude for being able to be a part of their big day. “It’s been an incredible week full of love and laughs. Today I’m honored to stand before your friends and family and officiate your wedding. Love you both @ariejr @laureneburnham I now pronounce you…..,” Chris captioned the pic.

Arie and Lauren gave us clues about their wedding back in May so we kind of knew what to expect, but the guests were a total surprise! In addition to the excitement of being newlyweds, Arie and Lauren have the excitement of becoming parents! In Nov., the lovebirds announced that they are expecting their first child, a baby girl, in June 2019. With a successful wedding already achieved and plenty of time for a honeymoon, it seems like the future bundle of joy will get her parents’ full attention when her birthday arrives! We can’t wait to see the adorable tot and we’re so thrilled for Arie and Lauren’s new roles as not only husband and wife, but mother and father!

Congratulations to the happy couple! We’re thrilled they’re starting the new year off with love and commitment!