Ariel Winter showed off her amazing figure in Los Angeles on Jan. 12 when she stepped out with boyfriend Levi Meaden and wore a polka dot mini dress along with matching thigh-high boots.

Ariel Winter, 20, looked pretty incredible when she went on a recent Los Angeles outing with boyfriend Levi Meaden, 31! The Modern Family star showed off her long legs when she wore a black and white polka dot mini dress under a black peacoat and matching thigh-high boots during her stroll around the Sherman Oaks area. Levi looked just as great in his own casual but cool outfit which consisted of a navy blue t-shirt under a matching jacket and black pants. The lovebirds appeared to be running some errands as Ariel carried a bag and Levi carried a couple boxes, including a gift box, as they walked alongside each other. CHECK OUT THE PICS OF ARIEL & LEVI HERE!

Ariel and Levi’s most recent outing comes after they were seen being adorable last weekend at the InStyle Golden Globes after party. The couple were packing on the PDA in the famous elevator where a lot of celebs, who were celebrating the award show, posed for memorable photos and videos. The classic dip and the way Ariel kisses a confused looking Levi goodbye at the end before leaving the elevator helped the clip to leave a lasting impression on viewers.

Ariel and Levi always seem to dress in style whether they’re on casual visits to the grocery store or on a red carpet, so their most recent appearance was no surprise. As one of the entertainment industry’s cutest duos, they never fail to make us swoon over their love. The actors have been dating for close to two years now and have been open about their close relationship. They even live together and although they’ve faced some criticism due to their 10 year age difference, they know how to sweep opinions like those under the rug. We’re happy to see what the new year brings them!