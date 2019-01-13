’90 Day Fiance’ Recap: Colt Confesses He’s ‘Concerned’ About Marriage To Larissa Before Split

The ’90 Day Fiancé’ finale was a roller coast from start to finish. Colt and Larissa continued to go to war with the other couples, and Colt later revealed that he’s uncertain about his future with Larissa!

The 90 Day Fiancé finale — part two of the reunion — picked up right where we left off. Ashley and Asuelo stormed off the set at the end of the last episode after Larissa went off on the couples. “She can dish it out, but she can’t take it,” Ashley says when the finale starts. “She’s a piece of trash, and I don’t want to be in that trash can with her.” Asuelo is pissed that Colt and Larissa came in late. Jonathan and Larissa begin to get into it on set. Colt says Jonathan is “butthurt” about him and Larissa being more popular. Eventually, Larissa screams at Jonathan, “F**k you!” All of the other couples storm off the set, leaving Colt and Larissa by themselves.

Everyone comes back after the tension cools a little bit. Host Shaun Robinson asks Colt and Larissa about her legal situation. “I am afraid that Larissa will be deported, but we can’t any disclose any information about it at this time,” Colt reveals. Larissa was previously arrested for domestic violence twice in 2018.

The reunion soon moves on to Eric and Leida’s drama. Eric’s daughter, Tasha, Skypes into the reunion to talk about the state of her relationship with her father. “We don’t have one anymore,” Tasha reveals. “He completely disassociated himself from me.” Eric doesn’t believe that’s true. He just wants an apology from Tasha for not owning up to the mess she made at Eric and Leida’s house. He wants to each her a lesson.

All of the couples talk about their issues and reflect on their weddings, except for Steven and Olga, who doesn’t Skype into this portion of the reunion. The filmed reunion ends, and everyone goes their separate ways. Jonathan tells Fernanda in the car that he’s proud of her for keeping her cool around Fernanda. She thinks all the other couples are here for love, while Larissa just wants a green card. “He’s so stupid,” Fernanda says about Colt. “He’s deserves her.”

Back at their hotel, Colt admits that it’s a “miracle” he and Larissa even showed up to the reunion. “I’m a little upset about what happened with Jonathan and Fernanda,” he continues. Larissa thinks it’s nothing by jealousy. Colt tells Larissa that he would like her to be more calm in the future. Larissa also opens up about her relationship. “My relationship with Colt, it’s complicated,” she confesses. “We have a lot of struggles and now we have to face some situations that is really hard for us.” The worst thing that could happen as a result of her arrests is that she could be deported. “I’m really scared, deadly afraid,” Larissa admits.

“I’m very concerned about my relationship with my wife,” Colt says after the reunion. “We have a giant ax over our heads. We don’t know how this journey will end. But when things go bad, we will fight anyone that comes after us.” (NOTE: This reunion was not filmed live. Colt filed for divorce from Larissa on Jan. 11, the same day charged with first-degree domestic battery against him.)

As for Jay and Ashley, she’s still not sure what to do about her marriage. She doesn’t want to waste her time with someone who does “deserve or respect me.” Jay is really worried about a possible divorce. “Jay, I don’t know if I want to be with you anymore,” Ashley tells them.