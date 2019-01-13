’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Hospitalized For Kidney Failure Due To Lupus — See Pics

Ashley Martson had to be hospitalized for the second time in three weeks after suffering from kidney failure. Read her uplifting message to her fans here.

Well, this sounds terrifying. 90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson had to be hospitalized for kidney failure on Dec. 13. Taking to Instagram, Ashley revealed that begin dialysis shortly as a result of her lupus and shared a picture of her hooked up to IVs at the hospital. “I was found unresponsive this morning at my home,” she wrote. “The Ambulance took me to the hospital where it was found that I am in acute kidney failure due to lupus. I will begin dialysis shortly.”

However, in spite of all of this, Ashley sent out a positive message to her fans. “I will not let this beat me,” she went on to write. “I know I’m strong enough to battle through this,not just for myself but for my kids. I will be transferred to another hospital this evening that is better equipped. Please pray for myself and my family as I know it’s going to be a very tough road ahead for all of us. Thank you for your continuous support and prayers.”

Ashley had previously been hospitalized on Christmas day due to complications from Lupus. “If I could ask Santa for one gift it would be Good health,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “Being admitted on Christmas Eve and missing Christmas morning with my children is the worst. My strength is beginning to run out but I know God’s strength will pull me through.” And while she and her husband Jay seemed to purge each other from their social media accounts after he created a secret Tinder account, he was by her side at the hospital.