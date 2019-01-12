Tiny Dyes Her Hair Black & Gets A Pixie Cut — See Her Gorgeous Makeover

Tiny debuted her brand new pixie cut on Instagram & we are here for it! Check out her latest makeover here!

New year, new Tiny! Taking to Instagram, Tiny Harris showed off her new makeover — a pixie cut that she had dyed black. In addition to sharing two photos of her new look, Tiny wrote in the caption, “That bitch Ryder was out last night🤑 The A team got me together @latashawright & @bkluvsme… Real❤️ 👑💰.” Needless to say, we absolutely love it! Check out the full pics of Tiny’s latest makeover below!

We reported earlier how T.I. and Tiny are on better terms than ever — she’s even OK with letting him go to Vegas by himself. “T.I. has a show this coming weekend in Las Vegas,” a source close to Tiny told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He will be performing at Drai’s nightclub on Saturday and Tiny is not planning to go with him. She isn’t sweating it though, it’s business, he’s there to make his money and that’s all. In the past, T.I. going to Vegas without her is something Tiny might have gotten jealous about, but right now things are so solid with them, she’s not worried. She feels secure sending her man off to ‘Sin City’ and isn’t worrying about him cheating. It also helps a lot that he did extend an invite to her, she does feel welcome and invited. And when she isn’t with him, when he is on the road, T.I. checks in with Tiny regularly, so that helps put her mind at ease.”

Of course, T.I. knocked Christmas out of the park by giving Tiny a diamond necklace. “Tiny was completely shocked and surprised by T.I.’s romantic gift this year,” another source told us. “The last thing she expects in the world to get from him was a chain with Mrs. H on it because right before Christmas he made some comments about how they were too grown for that kind of thing. But it turns out he was just saying that to throw her off and make it an even bigger surprise.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest Tiny news. In the meantime, check out all of her sexiest makeovers in our gallery above.