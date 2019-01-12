Tiffany Trump Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction In Silk Top On Date Night With BF Michael Boulos

Tiffany Trump was all smiles on Jan. 11 when she stepped out looking gorgeous in an outfit that almost showed a little more skin than she intended during a London date with hunky boyfriend Michael Boulos.

Tiffany Trump, 25, has a stunning glow and it may be because of her new beau Michael Boulos! The blonde beauty looked as happy as could be when she stepped out for a date with the tall, dark and handsome billionaire in Knightsbridge, London on Jan. 11 and in addition to their nonstop smiles, the couple wore very fashionable matching outfits for the fun night out. Tiffany’s choice, however, narrowly avoided what could have been a serious wardrobe malfunction! The daughter of President Donald Trump, 72, chose to wear a black blazer over a silky green blouse and fitted black pants for the date and although she looked amazing, her top was very low-cut and almost unintentionally revealed her chest area! Luckily the top stayed up just enough as she walked beside hunky Michael, who chose a black coat with a matching scarf and black pants for his date outfit.

Tiffany’s outing with Michael, who is the heir of the multi-billion Nigerian company Boulos Enterprises, comes after she made headlines for her public pic with him at the White House during Christmas, which she posted to her Instagram account on Jan. 4. Before then, she had never made her relationship with him “official” by posting pics for all the world to see, but now that she has, it’s leading us to believe things are getting serious between the two!

Tiffany reportedly first met Michael at Lindsay Lohan‘s beach club, in Greece last summer and they seemed to spend the first few months of their romance keeping things low-key as they got to know each other. Last month, a source previously told us that Tiffany is now head over heels for Michael and is actually “falling” for the successful businessman. “Tiffany is finding herself completely falling for Michael, but she’s a very independent, rational woman, and is focused on not rushing into things too quickly,” the source EXCLUSIVELY said. “But Michael treats Tiffany like a princess and she’s finding it hard not to feel completely smitten over him.”

We’re excited to see where the new year brings Tiffany and Michael! It’s great to see Tiffany looking happy and in love!