Inside Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift’s Girls’ Night: Talks About Boys, Music, Grammys & More

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift delighted fans with their first public reunion in months on Jan. 10! Here’s the chit-chat that happened during the ‘total girls night in’ that Cazzie David (Pete Davidson’s ex) and Este Haim (of HAIM) joined.

Selena Gomez, 26, and Taylor Swift, 29, revealed their BFF reunion to Instagram on Jan. 10, marking it the first time we’ve seen these two in the same vicinity since May 2018! Taylor shared a picture of their wine night to Instagram, which Eighty-Sixed actress Cazzie David, 25, and Este Haim, 32, of HAIM joined. You can see IG mementos from the night-in below, but we learned what went down besides gulps of wine! The ladies “enjoyed a total girls night in” while indulging in tea, wine and takeout, a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. But that wasn’t the only tea enjoyed. They “chatted about everything from boys, music, exes, movies, award shows, the Grammys and more,” our source adds!

There would’ve been a lot of ground to cover. Taylor’s in a relatively fresh relationship with The Favourite star Joe Alwyn, while Selena and Cazzie dealt with very publicized breakups (from Justin Bieber and Pete Davidson, respectively) in early 2018. But as far as music, Taylor earned a 2019 Grammy nomination for Reputation, which will contend for the title of Best Pop Vocal Album at the award show on Feb. 10. Meanwhile, Selena is expected to drop the follow-up album to 2015’s Revival this year! Aside from juicy chit-chat, the night was especially special for Selena, as she finally got to spend quality time with her friend of 13 years. Recall that Selena just left rehab in Dec. 2018, after she reportedly sought treatment at a mental health facility in Oct. 2018. Meanwhile, Taylor had been busy globe-trotting for her Reputation Stadium Tour from May to November 2018.

“Taylor has been a rock for Selena who feels comfortable opening up to Taylor about everything that is going on in her personal and professional life,” our source explains. “It was comforting for the best friends to spend time together as there are few people Selena trusts more or can be as comfortable being vulnerable with in the world than Taylor. Selena feels like Taylor is the one person that can best understand and relate to Selena’s challenges so whenever their busy schedules allow for girl time, they all take advantage.”

And Selena let us know that Taylor’s one of the most trustworthy individuals in her life during her gushing tribute to the “Delicate” singer at a Reputation tour stop! “The reason she has stayed one of my best friends is because this person has never judged a single decision I’ve made,” the Disney alum said on stage at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena in May 2018 — you can read the full transcript of Selena’s heartfelt speech, here.