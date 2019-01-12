Okay, North West has THE best fashion. The five-year-old wore a $1,000 Fendi track suit and $700 slides on dinner outing with family! See pic inside!

It’s no secret that 38-year-old Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s, 43, daughter North West, 5, is a fashion prodigy. We definitely think it makes sense, with designers flocking to dress and send mom Kim clothes, and her dad has his own clothing brand! North showed off her fashion prowess in a Fendi track suit and slides while going out to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood with family.

North wore a bright red Fendi Kids track suit that totaled $1,000, which had the Fendi logo running down the side of both the jacket and pants. She paired her shoes with the outfit, wearing slides that featured the similar Fendi design, but with a brown background and black lettering for the shoes. North also held a sparkly red handbag with white top handles and a long gold chain. North kept her hair back in two cute little space buns.

Corey Gamble, 38, who’s dating KarJenner matriarch and North’s grandmother Kris Jenner, 63, who was also there, held North as they navigated through a maze of paparazzi. It was probably faster than having North try to walk through everyone herself!

North’s aunt, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, joined the dinner and walked alongside North during the night’s activities. Kourt wore an all-black outfit and bootie heels, with a silver cross necklace to accessorize. Kourt held her niece’s hand as they walked down the street.

North has continued to stun us with her incredible fashion sense. On Jan. 11, Kim tweeted that North raided her closet for some new heels. Kim documented North trying on her pink and orange flame shoes that would likely be very appealing to a five-year-old! North’s mom wrote in the tweet, “North in my closet.” We imagine that North probably likes to pry into Kim’s closet for new accessories to wear out and about – but she for sure has her own stylish items to flaunt regardless!

We hope the KarJenner squad enjoyed their time at dinner, and we’re looking forward to seeing what kind of luxurious looks North shows off in the future!