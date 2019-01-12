Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Are ‘Genuinely In Love’ — Why She Feels This Is ‘The Real Thing’

Nicki Minaj and her beau Kenneth Petty have been going strong ever since going public with their romance and it turns out the rapper is convinced that unlike her previous relationships, this one will last.

Nicki Minaj, 36, has been happier than ever with boyfriend Kenneth Petty, 40, and she’s feeling like their relationship has everything it needs to beat the odds! In addition to the fantastic physical intimacy, it looks like they have the deep emotions that comes with a great love story. “Nicki and Kenneth are in that honeymoon stage where they literally can’t keep their hands off each other,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The attraction between them is so strong you can practically see the sparks flying. And as all her Twitter fans know she’s not shy about admitting that they spend a whole lot of their time together in bed. but her relationship with Kenneth is way more than just sex, they are genuinely in love.”

That love has certainly shown recently and one of the reasons Nicki feels the love she feels for Kenneth is because of his maturity and ability to treat her the way she feels she should be treated. “Nicki is feeling so fulfilled by this relationship because Kenneth doesn’t play childish games or give her any reason to doubt him,” the source continued. “he’s made it very clear that he’s in love with her and that’s all Nicki wants. She’s a total romantic when it comes down to it, she wants the real thing with loyalty and lifelong love and she does feel she’s found that with Kenneth. They are very happy.”

Nicki’s posts about Kenneth definitely reflect her intense feelings about him. From hinting about how many times a day they have sex to sticking up for her man when some followers try to bring up his controversial legal past, she’s proved that she’s content with her current love life. With a successful career, many fans and a sizzling relationship, it looks like Nicki’s 2019 is off to a great start!