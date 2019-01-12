Kris Jenner Flashes Bra Under Sheer Shirt For Dinner With Corey Gamble & Looks Like Daughter Kendall

Kris Jenner can ‘keep up’ with the rest of ’em! She showed that her fashion is just on par with her younger children. See pics inside!

Beyond her brilliant business mind, Kris Jenner, 63, also has been slaying in the fashion department lately. On Jan. 11, Kris joined boyfriend Corey Gamble, 38, granddaughter North West, 5, and daughter Kourtney Kardashian, 39, for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, California. While out for dinner with her loved ones, Kris showed that you can be fashionable at any age in a black sexy sheer top!

We think that Kris looked like 23-year-old model daughter Kendall Jenner while she was out to dinner! Kris’ skin looked moisturized and glowing, and she rocked a peachy-pink blush that matched her full, glossy lips. For her eye look, Kris wore a soft brown eyeshadow on her lower lash-line, and a glittery gold color on her top lid. Her long lashes matched Kendall’s usual go-to look, too! Kris’ dark brows resembled that of her daughter’s too, but that’s probably just Kendall looking like Kris, in that case!

For her outfit, Kris rocked a sheer black top with a lace black bra peeking through. She wore a black blazer on top and an oversized black bow. She clutched a mini black purse with a large embellished silver flower. Kris accessorized with diamond rings and big hoop earrings, too.

This wasn’t the first look-alike scenario for Kris recently! She debuted some wispy bangs and a top-bun for her Instagram Story on Jan. 7, and some thought she looked just like Kim Kardashian, 38!

Kris, the matriarch of the KarJenner family, has had a busy last few months! Toward the end of 2018, she starred in 25-year-old Ariana Grande’s music video for “thank u, next,” playing the overeager stage mom. That couldn’t have been too hard for the momager to play! And of course, Kris attended all the family holiday events in December, including the notorious celebrity-clad Christmas party their fam puts on annually. While she’s in between managing her children’s careers and making time for genuine family get-togethers, we’re glad she still can glam up when she wants to!