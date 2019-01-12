Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Her Tiny Waist 9 Mos. After Giving Birth In Sexy Corset Top – See Pic

How does she look so good? Someone please share Khloe Kardashian’s secrets – her waist is tiny! See wild pic inside!

The KarJenners keep winning! Even though Khloé Kardashian, 34, gave birth to little nine-month-old baby True Thompson several months ago, it looks like she has bounced back to her slim pre-baby body like it’s nothing. The mother, who is dedicated to health and fitness, was spotted exiting a Calabasas studio on Jan. 11 in a curve-hugging outfit.

Khloé appeared to wear the same ensemble she wore while probably filming a Keeping Up With The Kardashians confessional interview. You know, the one where everyone thought she looked like 21-year-old sister Kylie Jenner? We wonder if she discussed the mix-up on the show!

The middle sister of the KarJenner clan flaunted her bod in a nude pink corset top, black leggings, a black zip-up cropped sweatshirt, and an oversized black fur coat. Khloé walked around in Louis Vuitton boots and big, black sunglasses that took up nearly half of her face. She threw in an additional pop of color with a pale-blue handbag, and had on her classically long manicured nails.

The new mom was all smiles as she walked out – she might still be feeling on top of the world, considering this was the same outfit in which people thought she was her little sister. Gave birth? Check. Confused for a family member 13 years her junior? Check. For someone who had been teared apart for so long for her looks, it must be a relief to finally have that subside.

While Khloé looks like a total babe, we feel that it’s our duty to mention this didn’t just happen to her. “Khloé has worked extremely hard to look the best she ever has, so she welcomes being mistaken for one of her younger sisters,” a source close to the Kardashian family EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. So her slim physique didn’t just magically appear after pregnancy – Khloé definitely worked for it!

We’re loving this radiance just emanating from Khloé. Motherhood and confidence looks so good on her! We can’t wait to see more stylish looks from the reality star!