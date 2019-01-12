9 Cutest Pics Of KarJenner Kids With Designer Purses: Stormi’s $2K Louis Vuitton Bag & More

These KarJenner cuties are adorable and fashionable! The Kardashian and Jenner kids always look so cute with their designer purses. They get their great style from their mamas!

The KarJenner kids are undoubtedly some of the most fashionable celebrity kids in Hollywood. Kim Kardashian, 38, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Kylie Jenner’s little girls are already accessorizing at a young age. Even though they’re just kids, KarJenner youngsters like North West, 5, Penelope Disick, 6, and Stormi Webster, 11 months, have gotten their hands on designer purses.

Stormi was the most recent KarJenner kid to be given a designer purse. Kylie, 21, posted the most adorable video of Stormi being given a Louis Vuitton bag that’s valued at over $2,000. Stormi immediately reached for the purse when she saw it. The little one already has great taste! After she got her hands on the bag, she tossed it over her shoulder like a little fashionista. Kylie couldn’t help but gush over her baby girl. “You are too cute!” Kylie said.

Her older cousins, North and Penelope, aren’t strangers to designer purses whatsoever. Penelope looked so adorable carrying a $2,000 Fendi bag while heading out in Aug. 2018. The white designer purse looked amazing with her red dress and multi-colored fur coat. She may be little, but she is fierce! North has carried designer purses a number of times while out with her mom. North’s style is already so incredible at just 5 years old. Teach us your ways, little one!

True Thompson, 9 months, is still little too young to be carrying purses around, but Khloe did post the cutest photo of True inside of her Birkin bag back in Nov. 2018. True had the biggest smile on her face while goofing off with mom! Take a look at more photos of the KarJenner kiddos carrying designer purses in our gallery above!