Elizabeth Hurley & Justin Theroux Spotted Hanging Out Twice In 24 Hours – New Romance?

Are they together? Elizabeth Hurley and Justin Theroux were seen two days in a row together! Details inside.

Model and The Royals star Elizabeth Hurley, 53, and Justin Theroux, 47, may be moving quickly! The pair were spotted at a fancy cocktail gathering on Jan. 11, the night before the 2019 Marrakesh EPrix on Jan. 12, and then again the day of. We decided to do some digging to see if the two have officially begun dating or not!

At the cocktail party, Elizabeth wore a lace black long-sleeve dress with a sheer turtleneck top in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail. She stood in black strappy heels, and had red polish on her toes. Justin sported an all-black look, with gold hardware on his sweater. He held a drink as chatted with Elizabeth and posed for photos alongside her. Elizabeth also socialized with another man at the party while she was with Justin.

The next day, the duo was seen going to the sporting event together. They walked side-by-side on their way and were all smiles. Elizabeth looked stunning in a long-sleeve white lace dress, nude heels, and two-toned sunglasses. He seemed sporty casual in dark denim, a blue t-shirt, and a black jacket. Justin finished his look with black aviator sunglasses. They spent time together at the event itself, too!

Elizabeth Hurley, en la foto junto a Sam Bird y Justin Theroux, se robó las miradas en la grilla del #MarrakechEPrix. #FórmulaE @T13 @Tele13_Radio pic.twitter.com/5vsdU6ktHI — Rodrigo Eyzaguirre (@RodEyzaguirre) January 12, 2019

Elizabeth posted photos from the event on her Instagram account, and even threw in a picture of her and Justin walking together in her round-up! On her post, the picture with Justin is the fifth one. But if you’re skeptical that he was an after-thought, just because she didn’t have a dedicated post of the two of them doesn’t mean they’re not an item! She may want to wait before officially introducing him in a big way to her Instagram following as a significant other!

While there’s no denying the two are an extremely attractive duo, we don’t have confirmation yet whether or not they’re a pair. We’ll keep our eyes out for these two – they definitely seem like they’re into one another! However, only time will tell if they are, in fact, together!