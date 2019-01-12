28 Most Adorable Photos Of Beyonce & JAY-Z’s Family: Blue Ivy & The Twins Through The Years

The Carter family could not be cuter! We’ve rounded up some of the most adorable pics of Beyonce and JAY-Z with their brood, and you can check ’em out here!

Beyonce and JAY-Z are raising the sweetest little family! The famous pair are parents to Blue Ivy, 7, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 1, and their family photos could not be cuter. Throughout the years, Blue has become quite a staple in the spotlight herself — she’s quite acquainted to the paparazzi at this point, and has sat front row at several award shows! However, the superstar singers are still shielding the twins from the public eye quite a bit, and we only get to see photos of them every so often.

Rumi and Sir, who are just a year and a half old, made their social media debut one month after their birth. Beyonce stunned her fans by posting a photo of herself cradling the babies while wearing a gorgeous dress, and everyone was absolutely SHOOK! She also shared a glimpse of them in a video from her 2018 in review, which featured some footage from her and Jay’s vow renewal ceremony back in June. The twosome looked beyond adorable in their white outfits at the event, and they seem like such happy babies!

Over the years, we’ve also seen tons of adorable photos of Blue with one or both of her parents. From shots of her kissing Bey’s baby bump, to pics of her courtside or at award shows, she never stops making us laugh. Click through the gallery above to check out all the cutest pics of Beyonce and JAY-Z’s family! We can’t wait to see more pics of them this year!