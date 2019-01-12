He’ll always be on dad duty! Ben Affleck proved he shows up for his children – see pic inside!

While Justice League actor Ben Affleck, 46, and Camping actress Jennifer Garner, 46, got divorced in Oct. 2018, they’ve been separated for years and seemingly have the whole co-parenting thing down pat! Ben was spotted picking up their daughter Seraphina, 10, from school. Ben and Jen have three children together, including Violet, 13, and Samuel, 6.

While Ben was on pick-up duty, he opted for an understated, but still put-together look to see his daughter. He wore a dark blue sweatshirt, dark wash jeans, a long grey wool coat. He walked in red, blue, and black sneakers, and sported some scruff on his face. Seraphina wore her school uniform, but individualized her outfit with a colorful backpack, playful festive socks, and vibrant red sneakers.

Ben and Jen showed that they’re able to come together to spend time with their children – they all joined together to celebrate Thanksgiving as a family unit. His family has seemed to serve as a rock for him as he’s battled his alcohol addiction – he has been spending a lot of time with them since getting out of rehab in October.

We’re truly thrilled to see Ben out and about, doing well with his family. The actor vocalized his struggle with addiction in October on Instagram after coming out of rehab, and how he remains strong. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle,” Ben shared. “Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

“It helps to know I am not alone,” Ben said in his Instagram post. “As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure. With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.”

We’re happy Ben has asked for the help he needs and that he can have his family as a support system through this difficult time for him.